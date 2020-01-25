Public Safety Log (Jan. 25)

Public Safety Log (Jan. 25)

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police log lights (copy)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Assault — 10:52 a.m. Thursday, 190 SW B. St. An officer was dispatched to the downtown skate park for reports that a man was walking around the park punching people in the face. The officer determined that the suspect had punched at least two people and observed the man throwing things around and trying to pick up a large rock. Mark D. Newens, 31, was arrested on two counts of fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree trespass and booked into the Benton County Jail.

0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News