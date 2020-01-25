Public Safety Log (Jan. 25)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Assault — 10:52 a.m. Thursday, 190 SW B. St. An officer was dispatched to the downtown skate park for reports that a man was walking around the park punching people in the face. The officer determined that the suspect had punched at least two people and observed the man throwing things around and trying to pick up a large rock. Mark D. Newens, 31, was arrested on two counts of fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree trespass and booked into the Benton County Jail.