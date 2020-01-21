Public Safety Log, Jan. 22

Public Safety Log, Jan. 22

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Rolling robbery — 1:26 a.m. Jan. 15, 200 block Azalea Drive, Adair Village. A deputy was dispatched to Adair Village for reports of a small U-Haul truck driving through neighborhoods while someone ran ahead of the vehicle opening mailboxes. The deputy located the truck and arrested the driver and passenger on active warrants. Both men also were arrested for additional crimes in connection with their activity in Adair Village and booked into the Benton County Jail. Tyler Mathew Flores, 27, of Salem, was charged with mail theft and possession of heroin. Lucan Hargraves, 21, of Salem, was charged with mail theft. The incident report listed 10 theft victims.

No way to feel the Bern — 1: 45 p.m. Sunday, 3400 block Scenic Drive Northwest, North Albany. A deputy was dispatched to a property on Scenic Drive for a vandalism report. The property owner has a painting of Bernie Sanders facing the road, and someone had drawn an image of male genitalia and written an obscene word on the painting overnight. The original artist had since covered up the damage at no cost to the property owner.

