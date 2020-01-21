Public Safety Log, Jan. 22

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Rolling robbery — 1:26 a.m. Jan. 15, 200 block Azalea Drive, Adair Village. A deputy was dispatched to Adair Village for reports of a small U-Haul truck driving through neighborhoods while someone ran ahead of the vehicle opening mailboxes. The deputy located the truck and arrested the driver and passenger on active warrants. Both men also were arrested for additional crimes in connection with their activity in Adair Village and booked into the Benton County Jail. Tyler Mathew Flores, 27, of Salem, was charged with mail theft and possession of heroin. Lucan Hargraves, 21, of Salem, was charged with mail theft. The incident report listed 10 theft victims.