Public Safety Log (Jan. 16)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Theft and drugs — 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 NE Circle Blvd. An officer was dispatched for reports of a man who had stolen more than $1,000 worth of tools from the Home Depot and then fled on foot across the HP Inc. campus, going from building to building. When the suspect was caught, he reportedly told police he had swallowed bags of methamphetamine and heroin to avoid charges. Orion Allen Clemons, 27, of Springfield, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where he was cited on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and evidence tampering. He was also cited on a warrant out of Lane County for failure to appear in court on a heroin possession charge.