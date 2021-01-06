Public Safety Log (Jan. 7)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Stolen bicycle — 12:25 p.m. Monday, 900 block N.W. 27th Street. A resident reported that sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Saturday, someone broke out the rear window of his SUV and stole his $1,200 mountain bike from inside.

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic assault — From Wednesday afternoon. Jason Timothy Alexander, 28, of Salem, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and third-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Levi Michael David Sloan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree burglary. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday in the 38900 block of River Drive in Lebanon.

Elude — From Wednesday afternoon. Douglas Ivan Summers, 20, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF