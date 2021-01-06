Public Safety Log (Jan. 7)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen bicycle — 12:25 p.m. Monday, 900 block N.W. 27th Street. A resident reported that sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Saturday, someone broke out the rear window of his SUV and stole his $1,200 mountain bike from inside.
BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic assault — From Wednesday afternoon. Jason Timothy Alexander, 28, of Salem, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and third-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Levi Michael David Sloan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree burglary. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday in the 38900 block of River Drive in Lebanon.
Elude — From Wednesday afternoon. Douglas Ivan Summers, 20, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — About 8 a.m. Tuesday, Gina Tonkin, 41, was charged with first-degree trespass in the 42000 block of Fish Hatchery Drive, Scio. She allegedly used a ladder to climb onto the roof of a carport and through a second-floor window. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail. On Wednesday afternoon, Tonkin was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with the trespassing case, as well as with unauthorized use of a vehicle in a second case that allegedly occurred on Monday. She also was charged in a third case with first-degree criminal mischief for destroying the property of a local motel on Dec. 29. Tonkin also was arraigned for a probation violation.
Found — About 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, four people in their early 30s, who had been missing for several hours on Straight Creek Road near Idanha, found their way to a road after getting their vehicle stuck in deep snow. Search and rescue teams from Marion and Linn counties assisted by patrolling the area and running area roads. The people were cold, but not injured and were checked out by Linn County medics.
Missing property — About 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 39000 block of Mason Road, Albany, reported finding the back door of their home open and approximately $500 in property taken over the past two days.
Missing trailer — About 3 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 30000 block of Diamond Hill Drive, Harrisburg, reported that a 16-foot Cascade model camping trailer was missing and was taken sometime between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. Valued at $19,000.
No passport — About 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy reported that a goat that was being transferred between two vendors, escaped and was located at the Albany airport. Goat may have wanted to get on a plane. Deputy reported the goat eluded owners and deputies for a couple-mile chase through the “roads, brier bushes and water” until he was surrounded and captured. Jail refused to take custody and goat was transported back to his vehicle.