Public Safety Log (Feb. 19)

LEBANON POLICE

Stolen purse — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 3200 block Santiam Highway. A caller reported the theft of her purse from a shopping cart or from her vehicle at Walmart. Missing items included a smartphone, debit card, about six credit cards and $200 in cash.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

$30,000 scam — 8:55 p.m. Friday, 30000 block Santiam River Road, Lebanon. A caller reported that he was scammed out of $30,000 after being told he had won $5.5 million in a Consumer Reports drawing. The man, who was contacted twice, wrote two checks for $15,000, each supposedly to cover taxes on his winnings. He reported the incident after the second contact, but it was too late to stop payment on the checks. The incident is under investigation.

Burglary — 11:44 a.m. Monday, 48000 block Lyons-Mill City Drive, Mill City. A caller reported a residential burglary and the theft of $700 in items. The incident is under investigation.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Oops! — 4:56 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block 13th Ave. A caller reported a suspicious yellow box attached to her fence. The responding officer found a dollhouse refrigerator. It was disposed of properly.

