Public Safety Log (Feb. 19)

LEBANON POLICE
Stolen purse — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 3200 block Santiam Highway. A caller reported the theft of her purse from a shopping cart or from her vehicle at Walmart. Missing items included a smartphone, debit card, about six credit cards and $200 in cash.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
$30,000 scam — 8:55 p.m. Friday, 30000 block Santiam River Road, Lebanon. A caller reported that he was scammed out of $30,000 after being told he had won $5.5 million in a Consumer Reports drawing. The man, who was contacted twice, wrote two checks for $15,000, each supposedly to cover taxes on his winnings. He reported the incident after the second contact, but it was too late to stop payment on the checks. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary — 11:44 a.m. Monday, 48000 block Lyons-Mill City Drive, Mill City. A caller reported a residential burglary and the theft of $700 in items. The incident is under investigation.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Oops! — 4:56 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block 13th Ave. A caller reported a suspicious yellow box attached to her fence. The responding officer found a dollhouse refrigerator. It was disposed of properly.
You have free articles remaining.
Hatchet bearer — 11:27 a.m. Saturday, 1300 block Long St. A caller reported seeing a man walking with and waving a hatchet. The man told a responding officer that he was carrying the hatchet as part of his religious beliefs. When advised of the public’s concern, the man agreed to tone it down. He was also told that further action may ensue if complaints of the activity continued.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Shoplift robbery — Brett Hale Blair of Harrisburg was charged with third-degree robbery. The crime allegedly occurred on Feb. 5 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Stolen vehicle — Jacob Brenner Reeder, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Jan. 15 and the incident was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department. (Reeder also is suspected of starting a fire at the Albany American Legion Post 10 and at an Albany business. In a separate case he faces accusations of two counts of first-degree arson and other charges.)
Identity theft — Jordan Alexander Stewart, 23, of Sweet Home, was charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 2 and July 15 and the LCSO investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — Michael Daniel Webster, 32, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Jan. 24 and the owner of the vehicle was South Pacific Auto Sales. The APD was the investigating agency. Webster also was charged with fourth-degree assault for an incident that occurred on Sunday.