Public Safety Log (Feb. 21)

ALBANY POLICE
Assault — 7 p.m. Wednesday, 3000 block Hill St. Christopher Munsey, 33, was charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly knocking his wife to the ground and punching her in the face. He also allegedly took her cell phone and driver’s license.
Fraud — 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 Scenic Drive NW. A caller reported that someone had used his debit card without his permission, racking up about $480 in purchases between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Gift card scam — 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 26500 block Shady Oak Drive, Monroe. A woman reported that a $200 gift card she had purchased in December had been drained of funds by an unknown party at a Walgreens drugstore in Beaverton even though she still had the card in her possession. She said she was working with the card issuer to get compensation for her loss. The case was discontinued due to lack of investigative leads.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Damaged fence — 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, 4000 block Main St. A caller reported that someone caused $700 in damage to a fence after hitting it with a vehicle.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic violence — From Wednesday afternoon. Gregory James Dana, 33, of Albany, was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person. The crimes, all of which were labeled as domestic violence, allegedly occurred on Monday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Failure to report — From Thursday afternoon. Corey Alan Smith of Sweet Home was charged with failure to report as a sex offender and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.