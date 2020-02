Public Safety Log (Feb. 24)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Skis theft – 3:54 p.m. Friday, Hoodoo Ski Area, 27400 Big Lake Road, near Sisters. A pair of $700 skis and $180 bindings were reported stolen from the ski resort.

9-1-1 hang-up call – 10:28 a.m. Saturday, 41100 block Upper Calapooia Drive. A 3-year-old called 9-1-1 because his sister was being mean. A deputy talked with the child, who cried, but then was fine.

Stolen dirt bike – 1:16 p.m. Saturday, 900 block Cascade Drive, near Lebanon. A Suzuki RM 125 motorcycle was taken sometime during the previous night.

Mail theft? – 3:11 p.m. Saturday, 38900 block Highway 226 at Main Street, Scio. A deputy responded to a report of mail theft and found that residents were just getting their own mail from the mailbox.

