LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash – 6:32 p.m. Friday, Stayton Scio Road at Langal Drive, near Scio. Zachary Cloud, 33, of Scio, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants after a single-vehicle rollover.
Burglary, jewelry theft – 4:05 p.m. Saturday, 35900 Bryant Drive, near Albany. Deputies investigated a residential burglary where approximately $500 in assorted jewelry was stolen. A comprehensive list of all the stolen items is being completed.