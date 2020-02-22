Public Safety Log (Feb. 22)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Robbery — 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, NW 16th Street and Monroe Avenue. Officers responding to a report of a disturbance spoke with a man who said he had been robbed. The man said he was approached by an unknown male who asked if he could make change for a $100 bill. The man said he pulled $218 in cash out of his pocket to make change, then realized the $100 bill was fake. At that point, he said, the suspect pushed him, took the cash from his hand and ran away. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
High on life — 2:20 a.m. Thursday, 900 block NW Cleveland Avenue. Officers responding to reports of someone screaming in a residential neighborhood encountered a man walking along Northwest Garfield Avenue. When asked if he was all right, the man said he was “high on life.” After performing a records check on the man, officers arrested Michael Alvarado, 28, on outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and trespassing out of Benton County, possession of hydrocodone out of Linn County and DUII out of Salem.