Public Safety Log (Feb. 7)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash — 6:05 a.m. Monday, Highway 20 near Albany. Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at milepost 7 on Highway 20 near Albany, where they found a 1988 Toyota Corolla sedan that had run off the road and was stuck in a muddy field. The driver, Selina Renee Ford-Blackburn, 35, of Albany, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs), reckless driving and reckless endangering. The car was towed from the scene.