Public Safety Log (Feb. 13)

ALBANY POLICE

Fake bill — Tuesday, 1300 block SE Clay St. An Oregon State Credit Union employee reported that someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill sometime between Feb. 3 and 11.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Errant animals — 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, 38000 block Griggs Drive, north of Lebanon. A caller reported an emu on the loose. Its owner was contacted, as was Linn County Sheriff's Office Animal Control, to assist in the roundup. At around 1:19 p.m., Animal Control sought the owners of at-large chickens in the 800 block of 5th Street, Lyons.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Friday afternoon

Assaulting an officer — Jerica Ann Jegglie, 25, of Albany, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 6 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Escape — Shawn Stanley Pruitt, 47, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred on July 31 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.