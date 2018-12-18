LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury wreck — 10:50 a.m. Saturday, 32500 block of Denny School Road, Lebanon. Deputies responded to a 2017 GMC Yukon that drifted off the road and into a ditch. Driver Dixie Belveal, 61, of Lebanon was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She was also cited for careless driving.
Recovered vehicle — 2:31 p.m. Friday, 25000 block of West Brush Creek Road. Deputies recovered a 2012 black Kia Forte that had been reported stolen from a Linn County resident on Oct. 22.
Arrest — 9:18 a.m. Friday, 6400 block of Northeast Old Salem Road. Zachary Lorain, 30, of Albany was arrested in connection with the reported theft earlier that day of a 1991 Plymouth Colt. On Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court, Lorain was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. In a separate case, Lorain also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Arrest — 2:38 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Long Street. Timothy Loren Ames Jr., was arrested on several outstanding municipal and county warrants for burglary, theft, criminal trespass, driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Bottle Drop forgery – Patrick Raymond Vega, 25, of Kelso, Washington, was charged with first-degree forgery, possession of a forgery device, computer crime and possession of methamphetamine and heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 14. The forgery crime was regarding a Bottle Drop receipt. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Bottle Drop forgery – Andrea Lee Bowlin, 30, of Salem, was charged with first-degree forgery, possession of a forgery device and computer crime. The crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The forgery crime was regarding a Bottle Drop receipt. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Failure to report – Trevor Stuart Harris, 34, of Albany, was charged with one count of felony failure to report as a sex offender in two separate cases. The crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 4 and Nov. 17. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the Feb. 4 case.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — A resident reported that a man had entered his home in the 3600 block of Northwest Oleander Place through an open garage door about 2:30 a.m. on Friday and stole a silver Macbook Pro computer valued at $3,000.
Careless driving — At 7:30 a.m. on Friday an officer was dispatched to Southwest Fourth Street at Madison Avenue for a report of a maroon Volkswagen van that had rear-ended a Dodge Charger being driven by an on-duty Oregon state trooper. The van’s driver stated he had reached down to pick up an ice scraper to clear his fogged-over windshield when he collided with the trooper’s car at a low rate of speed. Ed Epley of Corvallis was cited for careless driving.
Suspicious activity — At 4:21 p.m. on Friday, a man reported that a white male with a forehead tattoo had approached him at a bus stop claiming to have heroin and had showed him several balls of tin foil before walking away. The suspect could not be located.
Burglary — At 6:53 a.m. on Saturday, a woman reported a burglary in progress at her home in the 2300 block of Northwest Jasper Street, saying there was someone in her garage with a flashlight moving things around. When officers arrived, she provided a description of the suspect, who was located nearby and allegedly had mail and other stolen items in his possession, as well as a small glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue. Suldan Mohammed Abdi, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of mail theft, possession of meth and third-degree criminal mischief.
Injury accident — At 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a traffic collision at Northwest 29th Street and Lincoln Avenue and determined that a bicyclist had been hurt after running a stop sign and hitting the side of a Subaru Forester. Gary Lee Goodwin, 45, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
What happens if I push this? — At 4:09 a.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a panic alarm at Umpqua Bank, 415 NW Third St., where he discovered a man standing outside the building by the garbage cans. According to the officer’s report, the man said, “I’m guessing you’re here for the button I just pushed.” The man said he had found a remote control device in a trash can and pushed the button, apparently activating the alarm. The officer recognized the man as Steen Alvin Skinner, 28, and took him into custody on five outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear, possession of meth and other offenses.
Burglary — At 9:28 a.m. Sunday, an officer went to a house in the 400 block of Southwest 53rd Street for a cold burglary report. A resident said someone had entered his garage sometime during the past month and stole a Lincoln wire-fed welder, a Warn winch and a bench grinder.
BENTON COUNTY
SHERIFF
Recovered vehicle — At 11:30 a.m. Saturday a deputy was dispatched to a house in the 24900 block of East Ingram Island Place for a report that a stolen vehicle had been recovered. A resident said he had been storing a black Lexus SUV for a man he knew only as “Kyle,” but had called a towing company to remove the vehicle after Kyle stopped returning his calls. The tow truck driver checked the vehicle identification number and found the SUV had been stolen. The Lexus was towed after adoption documents belonging to the previous owner were retrieved.