LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Forged instrument – Steven Ward Froehlich, 45, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday.
Failure to appear – Amanda Jo Sunseri, 33, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree failure to appear. The crimes allegedly took place in June and October.
Linn County Sheriff
Stolen phone — About 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 2000 block of Porter Street reported the theft of an iPhone XS Max that was stolen and then sold by a friend. Valued at $1,249.
Stolen laptop — About 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 42000 block of Hwy. 226 reported the theft of a Dell laptop computer she was ordered online. Tracking indicated it had been delivered on Dec. 3.
Missing rings — About 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 31000 block of Oakville Road, reported the theft of two rings valued at more than $18,000.
Equipment stolen — About 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 38000 block of Mt. Hope Drive reported the theft of a welder, generator and other shop items sometime in the last two weeks.