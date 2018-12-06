ALBANY POLICE
Theft arrest — 9:35 a.m. Monday, 200 block Casting Street. A woman reported that she recently learned that her $7,500 wedding ring, which went missing in the spring of 2017, actually had been stolen and pawned. Officers checked with the Cash House, 1250 Ferry St. SW, and found a transaction for the ring. Michael Neil Finley Jr., 29, was arrested on a charge of first-degree theft.
Domestic assault — 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block Clay Street SE. Reinaldo Miguel Figueroa, 32, was arrested on a charge of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The accuser, an adult female, said that Figueroa head-butted her during an argument.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 9:52 a.m. Friday, Southwest Fifth Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue. A deputy arrested Tarek Naser Wanli, 20, of Corvallis, for a charge of DUII. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.00 percent and was evaluated by a drug recognition expert.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Icy crash — 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 32600 block Denny School Road. An 18-year-old was making a left turn from Denny School Road onto Oak Street, hit a patch of ice and spun out, losing control and crashing into a ditch. There was no significant injury, and the vehicle damage was under $2,500.
Burglary — 3:50 p.m., 1800 block 53rd Avenue SW. A house was entered through a back door and several firearms and electronics were stolen. The loss value was approximately $1,100.