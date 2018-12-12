BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — At 8:45 a.m. Saturday a woman called to report an incident that occurred Thursday night at her home in the 26600 block of Northwest Sulphur Springs Road, when someone slashed all four tires on her GMC Denali. The woman said she had to pay about $300 for a tow and $850 for four new tires.
Identity theft – Around 8 p.m. Monday a woman called to report an unknown person had opened a Verizon account using her Social Security number. The woman received a $326.22 bill from Verizon for two phones that were shipped to a Seaside address.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Scam — At 9:23 a.m. Monday a man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a possible scam. He said he was contacted by a man who said his Amazon account had been hacked and he would have to provide $2,000 in Google Play gift cards to have the problem fixed. The man said he obtained the gift cards and provided the security codes to the caller but did not provide any personal information.
Theft — 12:30 p.m. Monday, 2335 NW Kings Blvd. An officer responded to a shoplifting complaint at WinCo, where a man was observed putting a dog toy in his pants. The man then went to a neighboring pet store and was taken into custody when he left that store. When he refused to allow his car to be searched, the vehicle was seized while a warrant was sought. Tyler James Clapp, 28, of Sweet Home was arrested on two counts of third-degree theft.
Robbery and assault — Martha Jennifer Cazzell, 39, was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. Monday after she allegedly stole $398.66 from Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Blvd., and kicked and punched a man who tried to detain her. She was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. She was also found to have two outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Burglary — 9:37 p.m. Monday, 3100 block Northwest Greenbriar Place. A woman reported someone had entered her unlocked home earlier that evening and had stolen an Apple iPad and Macbook laptop. The stolen items were worth about $400.