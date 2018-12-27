CORVALLIS POLICE
Confused woman — 2:18 p.m., Wednesday, 2075 NW Circle Boulevard. A woman reported to police she found a confused woman on the ground near her vehicle at a gas station. A responding officer reportedly determined the confused woman had drank an entire box of wine. The woman was cited for open container and driven from the location by a sober friend.
LINN COUNTY
SHERIFF
Mail theft — About 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 38000 block of Highway 226 reported theft of mail.
Missing jewelry — About 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 3000 block of Circle Drive reported that while she was at work, someone broke into her home and stole $95 worth of jewelry.
Bad driver — About 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 32000 block of Diamond Hill Road, deputies stopped a vehicle that was attempting to drive around a road closure. The operator stated she thought she could go by the flares, patrol vehicle, emergency lights and “Road Closed” signs and was issued citations for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, failure to carry registration and failure to obey a traffic control device. The vehicle’s owner was also cited for allowing the driver to use the vehicle while knowing she did not have a valid driver’s license.
Disappearing cow? — About 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 33000 block of Diamond Hill Road reported there was a cow loose on the roadway. Cow disappeared into a field and was not seen again.
Lead foot — About 12:02 a.m. Thursday morning, deputy stopped a driver in the 32000 block of Highway 34 near Tangent for speeding 92 miles per hour in a 55 zone.
LINN COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
Identity theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Brett Wayne McLaughlin, 46, of Albany, was charged with eight counts of identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred at various locations in Albany, including Fred Meyer, a U.S. Market and an Arco convenience store, on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — From Thursday afternoon. Anthony Lee Marker, 27, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized user of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred between Sept. 12 and Sept. 15. APD investigated the case. In a separate matter, Marker was charged with possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a peace officer. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 9.
Felony DUII — From Thursday afternoon. Joshua Paul Scott, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with felony driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 2 and the Oregon State Police was the investigating agency. According to court paperwork, Scott has been previously convicted of DUII twice.