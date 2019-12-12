Public Safety Log (Dec. 12)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Determined rancher — 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, 21000 block Coburg Road, Harrisburg. A caller reported seeing a wheelchair and an elderly man in a ditch. The responding deputy determined the man had lost control of the wheelchair while tending his livestock. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing person — 9 p.m. Monday, 32000 block Fern Road, Philomath. A woman reported her 88-year-old husband with dementia as missing. She told police he was carrying a cellphone, but not answering it. A deputy was able to get a ping on the phone’s location, found him and returned him to his wife.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME POLICE

Structure fire — 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block Main St. A structure fire was reported, and a woman taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for medical evaluation.

Items stolen — 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block 12th Ave. A caller reported the theft of credit cards and a cell phone.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Assault — Jorge Monroe Combs of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault, harassment and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0