CORVALLIS POLICE
Meth pipe — 8:46 a.m. Thursday, 1414 Northwest Ninth Street. An officer responded to a report of a meth pipe found in the glove box of an Enterprise rental car. The pipe was found during a detailing of the car, but since the vehicle had been rented four times since its last detailing the officer had no way to know which customer had left the pipe in the vehicle, so the case was discontinued.
Meth — 4:27 p.m. Thursday, 350 SE Lilly Avenue. An officer arrested Manuel Joel Pinedo, 31, of Corvallis for a probation violation and allegedly found methamphetamine on his person. He was charged with the violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Meth — 10:37 p.m. Thursday, 700 block Northwest 23rd Street. An officer responding to a report of a fight reportedly arrested Laura Adriana Notario, 19, of West Linn for an outstanding warrant and found methamphetamine on her person. She was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 8 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block Myrtle. A contractor reported a generator and tools stolen from a van at a job site. No listed value.
Crash — 10:57 p.m. Thursday, 600 block Fifth Street. Darren Runyan, 20, of Lyons, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, minor in possession of alcohol, driving without a license, driving uninsured and failure to perform the duties of a driver in a property crash following a single vehicle wreck with property damage.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Burglary — 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 4600 block of Airport Lane. A Yamaha motorcycle was taken from a garage. Estimated loss: $4,000.