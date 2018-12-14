ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — Wednesday, 3000 block Santiam Highway SE. Andrew Gerald Windom, 44, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Menacing — 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block Southeast Viewmont Avenue. Officers responded to take a report that Cameron Tyson Welt, 32, of Corvallis, made a telephone threat to stab his property manager. Officers were unable to locate him. Shortly after they left, Welt reportedly showed up and started banging on the property manager’s door. Officers returned to arrest Welt, who reportedly had multiple knives and a gun in his backpack. Welt was charged with menacing, unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment, second degree disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer.
DUII — 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, SW Madison Avenue and Sixth Street. Officers arrested Alexander Ivan Groff, 29, no address listed, for a charge of DUII. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.05 percent and officers believe he smoked marijuana earlier in the day.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Narcotics issue — 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, Harrisburg High School. Deputies began an investigation into an allegation of medication being traded at the school. The investigation is ongoing.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Injury wreck — 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Interstate 5 south of Fern Ridge Road. Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 5 near milepost 224. Dani Moshe, 59, was headed south driving a box truck when the vehicle struck the back of a Honda Accord driven by Ryan Matthew Bond, 43. Bond was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend for treatment of unspecified injuries. No citations have been filed to date. Troopers did not have a cause for the wreck but said in their report Bond may have been suffering a medical emergency.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft — 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Melcher Logging Company, 1328 Clark Mill Road. The business reported someone attempted to steal fuel from vehicles and took the keys to three vehicles.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Vehicle theft, elude – From Thursday afternoon. James Lee Baker, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony attempt to elude. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.