CORVALLIS POLICE
Assault — 11:33, Thursday, 453 S.W. Madison Ave. An owner at the Cheesy Stuffed Burgers called police to report a man screaming and possibly breaking a door at the restaurant. While on the phone, the owner reported the man hit him. A responding officer found a man matching the suspect’s description nearby and attempted to stop him. The man, Larry Lee Law, 52, reportedly refused to comply, and was ultimately arrested on charges of attempted assault of a public safety officer, attempted fourth degree assault, harassment, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer and second degree disorderly conduct.
OREGON STATE
POLICE AT OSU
DUII — 2:31 a.m., Thursday, Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard. An officer arrested Casey Alan Roberts, 20, for charges of DUII and reckless driving. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.09 percent.
DUII — 2:40 a.m., Thursday, Northwest 14th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue. An officer arrested Kenon Kahoano, 22, for a charge of DUII. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent.