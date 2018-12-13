BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Resisting arrest — 1:03 a.m. Monday, Southwest First Avenue and Southwest Washington Avenue. A deputy attempted to stop two men for improper position on a highway, and one, Jason Ward Seals, 30, of Corvallis, reportedly resisted arrest. He was taken to jail and charged with interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was carrying a fully loaded AR-15 on a tactical vest and another nonfunctional AR-15 in his bag. Both were placed into evidence.
Burglary — 2:20 p.m. Monday, 27000 block Bundy Road, Corvallis. A resident reported that sometime in the previous two hours an unknown person entered his house and stole a computer. There was no sign of forced entry.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Failure to report — Chad Charles Lien, 47, of Albany, was charged with felony failure to report as a sex offender and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. The crimes occurred between January and March.
From Wednesday afternoon
Vehicle theft — Angelino Alberto Roman, 26, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Nov. 10 and was investigated by the Oregon State Police. In a separate Albany Police Department case, from Nov. 18, Roman was charged with possession of methamphetamine. The state has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in each case.
Burglary — Sarah Kristine Shelton, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree burglary and offensive littering. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 15 and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear — Wyatt Eugene Whitney, 38, of Prineville, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 27.
OREGON STATE POLICE AT OSU
DUII — 12:42, Tuesday, Highway 34 near OSU Crew Docks. An officer issued Nathan Lee Maupin, 37, of Merlin, a citation for DUII. Maupin reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent.