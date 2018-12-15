BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Northwest Third Street and Northwest Van Buren Avenue. A deputy arrested Dean Michael Langer, 58, of Eureka, for a charge of DUII. Langer reportedly refused to take a breath test.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft — 11:09 a.m., 700 block Kings Boulevard. A man with the word “Ace” tattooed on his face reportedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a store. The responding officer recognized that the tattoo matched that of one on Steen Alvin Skinner, 28, no address listed. The officer found and arrested Skinner for a charge of third degree theft.
ALBANY POLICE
Attempted robbery — On Dec. 13, Leonid Samoylich, 40, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, coercion and menacing in connection with an incident on Nov. 29. Samoylich allegedly told an employee at Go Wireless on Clay Street that he had a weapon and would use it if she called anyone for help. Samoylich reportedly left the scene on a bicycle. On Dec. 7, Albany detectives reviewed a video of the incident and on Dec. 10, detectives learned that Samoylich was under Parole and Probation supervision. He was arrested and charged on Dec. 13.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Damaged mail — 2:44 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block Liberty Road. A caller reported that mail was taken from a mailbox and thrown into a ditch.
Egged vehicle — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a caller on Spicer Drive reported that while traveling east on Spicer Drive, someone driving west threw eggs at her vehicle.