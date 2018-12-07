CORVALLIS POLICE
Disorderly conduct — 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, 602 SW Madison Ave. Officers responded to a disturbance at First Christian Church, in which Nathaniel H Allen, 45, no address listed, reportedly punched another man, broke the mirrors on the man’s car, and flattened his tires. Allen reportedly cut himself and partially bit through his own tongue. The officer concluded Allen was under the influence of a stimulant and was transported to the hospital. Allen was cited with harassment, second degree criminal mischief, and second degree disorderly conduct.