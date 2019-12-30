Public Safety Log (Dec. 30)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Luring a minor plea – From Friday morning. Scott Samuel Thomson, 60, of Albany, pleaded guilty to charges of luring a minor and felon in possession of a firearm. He was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 10. Crimes of attempted luring a minor and unlawful use of a weapon are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
Sentencing postponed – From Friday morning. Ronald Allen McLaughlin, 49, of Albany, who was convicted of first-degree burglary in connection to a case where the victim was shot through the neck, had his sentencing hearing rescheduled to Feb. 5. McLaughlin was found guilty of burglary during a bench trial earlier this month where the judge also acquitted him on a charge of first-degree robbery. He remains lodged in the Linn County Jail.
Burglary – From Friday afternoon. Russell Lyle Edge, 33, was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, possession of a burglary tool or theft device and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday at the Shari’s Restaurant in Lebanon. According to the charging document, Edge stole $1,000 or more in cash from the business. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
You have free articles remaining.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Bullet – 12:52 p.m. Thursday, 800 block South Eighth Street, Harrisburg. A caller came home from Christmas vacation and found that someone had shot a bullet through his window which then hit an object on the wall in the kitchen. The bullet was recovered on the floor.
Intoxicated eagle-man – 10:21 p.m. Friday, 37400 block Crabtree Drive, Crabtree. A deputy contacted an intoxicated subject sleeping on the side of the road. “Subject was wearing an elaborate eagle costume in addition to a sombrero. The intoxicated eagle-man was provided a courtesy ride back to his nest in Lebanon.”
DUII crash – 11:17 p.m. Saturday, 31200 block Stoltz Hill Road, Lebanon. Logan Kruesi, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after a motor vehicle crash. He was lodged in the Linn County Jail.