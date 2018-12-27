CORVALLIS POLICE
Trespass — 3:13 p.m. Monday, 1820 NW Ninth St. An officer responded to a report of a woman chugging wine and yelling at the Buffalo Wild Wings. The responding officer reportedly found the woman, Laila Marilyn Crystal Rain, 53, of Corvallis, laying on the sidewalk outside the business, still yelling. She reportedly tried to leave before the officer said she could and then attempted to urinate on the sidewalk. The officer arrested her for charges of second degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
Strangulation — 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, 3300 block Northeast Lancaster Street. An officer arrested William Chester Barker after he allegedly strangled a woman and gouged her eye with his thumb. Barker, 32, of Albany, reportedly had outstanding warrants and was charged with strangulation, fourth degree assault, and second degree assault.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Whoops! — 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block Miller Street, Lebanon. A caller reported “inappropriate activities” performed in a vehicle. When contacted, the vehicle's owner denied that any such activities were taking place.
Water rescue — 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, 28000 block Cartney Drive, Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Fire Department assisted a female who had been fishing near a boat ramp and fallen into the water. Although she didn't recall what caused her to fall, she remembered being underwater after casting her fishing line. She was pushed upriver by the current and was able to grab onto a log. Onlookers and the Harrisburg Fire Department assisted her. She was transported for evaluation.