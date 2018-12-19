LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary attempt — 12:57 p.m. Monday, 33000 block Texas St., Albany. A caller reported that on Sunday, a Mike's Corvallis Bargain Center employee noticed that a door on the building's south side had been pushed inward, as if someone had attempted to force entry.
Theft — 4:46 p.m. Monday, 45000 Lyons Mill City Drive, Mill City. A caller reported the theft of fuel and extension cords.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Burglary — 7 p.m. Monday, 300 block 7th Ave. A caller reported a shed break-in and the theft of tools valued at more than $300.
Corvallis Police
Domestic violence — At 10:33 a.m. on Monday, Tyson Ray Nation, 34, of Corvallis was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault. Nation’s girlfriend said he scratched her, hit her and threw her out an open door during an argument.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Domestic violence — 4:24 p.m. Monday, 6400 block NW Sisters Place, Corvallis. A deputy was dispatched to a residence for a disturbance. Emily Genee Allstot, 34, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.