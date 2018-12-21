BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, 27000 block Stow Pit Road, Monroe. A deputy responding to a report of an intoxicated woman who crashed her vehicle into the river bank arrested Sherri Rae McKay, 46, of Eugene, for charges of DUII, second degree criminal trespassing and reckless driving. She reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 percent.
CORVALLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglary arrest — 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block Southwest Jefferson Avenue. An officer reportedly responded to a stolen laptop pinging from a residence. One of the occupants of the residence, Jonathon Lynn Heath, 42, of Corvallis, reportedly had the laptop and was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charges of first degree theft, second degree criminal mischief and first degree burglary.
Heroin — 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block Northwest Polk Avenue. An officer responded to a report of a woman at the south entrance of the Benton Center with a pipe and an unknown substance in her hands. The officer arrested Alexis Rose Carrillo, 21, no address listed, for outstanding warrants and a charge of unlawful possession of heroin.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, 37600 block of River Road. Caller reported jewelry, computers, work boots, mementos and marijuana stolen from his residence. Estimated total loss: $5,741. The investigation is continuing.
Mail thefts — Four residences on Fairview Road contacted the Sheriff's Office between 2 and 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to report theft of mail sometime between Friday and Wednesday. Deputies took reports.