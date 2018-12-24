ALBANY POLICE
Bridge damage — 9:35 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Ellsworth Street. A driver in a 1994 Peterbilt dump truck struck and damaged a portion of the Ellsworth Street Bridge but did not stop. The Albany Police Department said the bridge lights suffered an estimated $2,500 in damage. Officers cited Ronald Gary Oliver, 62, of Lebanon for failure to perform the duties of a driver. No injuries were reported, but traffic was reduced to one lane on the bridge during the investigation.
Theft — 9:20 a.m. Friday, 500 block of Airport Road. Hertz Car Sales reported the theft of stock wheels and tires from a 2016 Volkswagen Passat in the parking lot. Estimated loss: $1,800. The investigation is continuing.
Scam — 7:23 p.m. Friday, 3000 block Quail Court SE. Police investigated a report in which a 68-year-old woman was scammed out of $1,500 because the caller said she had an arrest warrant pending from the Linn County Sheriff's Office. The law enforcement agency reminds residents it does not ask for money over the phone for warrants or any other issues.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Hit and run — 6:25 p.m. Friday, 800 N. Seventh Street, Harrisburg. According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle went over a curb and struck a parked vehicle, causing damage. The vehicle was then pushed into a guide wire for a power pole, breaking it. The suspect left the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary — 2:58 p.m. Monday, 39300 block of Crawfordsville Drive. A homeowner reported his home entered and multiple firearms stolen. No listed value. The investigation is continuing.
Injury crash — 2:26 p.m. Monday, 39000 block of Richardson Gap Road. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Richardson Gap Road near the Shimanek Bridge. The driver was taken to Santiam Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Information on the driver's identity, condition and vehicle, and whether citations were involved, was not immediately available.
Arrest — 1 a.m. Tuesday, 39200 block of Highway 226. Deputies responding to a disturbance took Cyle Eastman Schrunk, 31, into custody on several outstanding warrants and assault charges after allegedly being involved in a physical fight.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Rescued elk — 10:31 a.m. Monday, near Sweet Home. Troopers in training helped rescue an elk trapped in a fence. Troopers reported the elk was tired but wobbled off with nothing broken.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Assault, criminal mistreatment — Neftali Arredondo-Tejada, 27, of Salem, was charged with third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the victim was a child aged 10 or younger. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Theft, identity theft — Bradley John Becker, 32, of Sweet Home, was charged with two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, six counts of identity theft and delivery and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred between Dec. 18 and Saturday. O’Reilly Auto Parts and Napa Auto Parts, both in Lebanon, were listed as victims on the charging document. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — Pablo Sebastian Francisco, 34, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly took place on Nov. 27 and the property damaged was a motor vehicle, according to the charging document. APD investigated the case.
Marijuana crimes — Rilee Micah Gideon Woldeit, 33, of Albany, was charged with two counts of unlawfully administering marijuana to a minor. The felonies allegedly took place on Oct. 31, and two boys under the age of 18 were listed as victims. APD investigated the case.