LEBANON POLICE
Juvenile issues — About 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, a group of six to eight kids were reportedly at Pioneer School. An officer also found juveniles in possession of a stolen firearm. Three juveniles were referred to the Linn County Juvenile Department for curfew violation, third-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Meth found — About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 3100 block of Stahlbush Island Road reported finding a bag containing methamphetamine near the road. It was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for destruction.
Missing motor — About 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 30000 block of Highway 34 reported the theft of an 8-horsepower Honda boat motor valued at $3,500.
Overweight truck — About 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy reported that a dump truck near Sodaville Road and McCravens Lane was visibly overweight. The driver was warned for failure to carry credentials and for the truck being 600 pounds overweight.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Felon with firearm – Bryan Robert DeWolfe, 27, of Wilsonville, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and felony possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on July 13. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. DeWolfe’s bail was set at $10,000.
Assault – Zachariah Tyler Roth, 24, of Silverton, was indicted on a charge of third-degree assault. The crime allegedly happened on May 13. Roth’s bail was set at $10,000.
