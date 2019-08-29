{{featured_button_text}}
LC courthouse

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex abuse plea — From Friday morning. Joshua Deffenbaugh, 35, of Sweet Home, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17, and plea agreement paperwork in the case indicates that the parties have agreed to a sentence of 7.5 years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. The crime allegedly occurred between 2014 and June 2017, and was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Another charge of first-degree sex abuse and a charge of unlawful sexual penetration are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.

Identity theft — From Friday afternoon. David Michael Holliday, 30, of Albany, was charged with identity theft, second-degree theft and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 17, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen bike — 12:59 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block Cascade Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported that a bike valued at $700 had been stolen from an open garage two days earlier.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Mail theft — 8:50 a.m. Thursday, 200 block Nandina Street. A caller reported that a $900 check was taken out of her mailbox, as well as other mail.

Rifle theft — 8:08 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block 41st Avenue. A rifle worth approximately $300 was reported stolen.

