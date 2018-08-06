LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Firearm theft – Christopher Andrew Lee Hughlett, 29, of Sweet Home, was charged with first-degree theft, unlawful possession of firearms, resisting arrest and failure to appear. Most of the crimes allegedly occurred on May 12, and the property stolen was a firearm, according to court paperwork. The Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Burglary – Jeffrey Thomas Lincoln, 29, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the burglaries happened at an Albany Helping Hands facility at 5150 Santiam Highway, according to court paperwork. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.
Criminal mischief, menacing – Thomas N. McKeown III, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and a female and male were the victims in the case, according to court paperwork. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.
Theft – Justin Broderick Ryan of Portland was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly occurred on March 1 at the Fred Meyer in Albany. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Identity theft, computer crime – Isaac Pete Sanchez of Clackamas was charged with four counts of identity theft and four counts of computer crime. The crimes allegedly occurred on July 24 at the Albany McDonald’s at 3232 Pacific Boulevard in Albany, the Albany Walgreen’s, Target and Fred Meyer, according to court paperwork. One man was the victim of the identity theft, according to the charging document. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Vehicle theft, attempt to elude – Matthew Wayne Short, 30, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, felony attempt to elude, first-degree criminal trespass, reckless driving and failure to report as a sex offender. Most of the crimes allegedly occurred shortly after midnight on Friday, and the pursuit started near 12th Avenue and Nandina Street, according to incident logs from the Sweet Home Police Department. A motorcycle reported stolen out of Corvallis was recovered, the logs indicate.
From Monday afternoon
Stolen vehicle – Jalen Wade Miller, 24, of Bend, and Lizabeth Dawn McAllister, 24, of Redmond, were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant. According to Sweet Home Police Department logs, a resident reported a stolen vehicle was parked in the 3000 block of Main Street at 4:55 a.m. on Friday. McAllister also had a parole violation warrant, while Miller had a warrant for his arrest from Deschutes County.
Identity theft – Jamie Lea Joslin, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 1. The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Runaway trailer crash – 3:12 p.m. Friday, 400 block LaSalle Street, Harrisburg. A trailer bounced off a hitch when a motorist went over railroad tracks and struck a vehicle in the oncoming lane, totaling that automobile. There were no injuries in the crash. Gordon Dawson, 52, was cited for driving while suspended and driving without insurance. He also was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.
Bikes theft – 7:28 a.m. Saturday, Waterloo Park. Sometime during the night, three bicycles worth about $1,400 were stolen from a campsite. A cable lock valued at $20 also was damaged during the theft.
Burning without permit – 3:51 p.m. Saturday, 47100 block Lyons Mill City Drive. A deputy on patrol came across a grass fire in a residential yard. The renter had an outside trash burn the night before that he had put out with water. But the fire had restarted and spread to a 60-foot by 35-foot area very quickly, coming within 4 feet of the residence. The people inside the home were not immediately aware of the fire, but managed to put it out before the Oregon Department of Forestry arrived at the scene. Steven Charbauski, 44, was cited for burning without a permit.
Injury crash – 4:34 p.m. Saturday, 33600 block Totem Pole Road, outside of Lebanon. A single vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a creek. The driver, Ethelyn Hackett-Otta, 84, was traveling westbound and reached back to check on a cat. That caused the vehicle to swerve off the pavement. Hackett-Otta was taken to Samartian Lebanon Community Hospital with minor injuries.
Bridge crash – 7:04 a.m. Saturday, Mill City Bridge. Travis Conner, 38, of Lyons, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his truck into the bridge three times. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.29 percent at the Linn County Jail.
Storage unit burglary – 9:08 a.m. Sunday, 31800 block Old Highway 34, near Tangent. A storage unit was entered sometime within the last year and Native American, African and Indonesian masks, framed pictures, statues and wall hangings were stolen. Also taken was a framed and autographed Doobie Brothers concert poster and a framed and autographed Jefferson Airplane album. The loss value was about $3,000.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Fraud – 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Circle K, 2405 Highway 20. Melissa Nicole Shreves, 31, was arrested on charges of identity theft, theft of mislaid property, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and possession of methamphetamine.
Phone theft – 7:04 p.m. Sunday, Oregon Jamboree grounds. A caller reported that a smartphone worth $1,000 was stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.