LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary, theft — From Tuesday afternoon. Kristina Larizza Boswell, 33, of Sandy, was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 5 in the 3400 block of Pacific Boulevard SW. In a separate case, Boswell was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and four counts of failure to appear.
Felon with firearm — From Tuesday afternoon. Dakota Michael Anthony Landi, 24, of Sweet Home, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested at about 7 p.m. on Monday night in Lebanon by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, according to police logs.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Bike theft — 11:29 a.m. Monday, 37700 block Highway 228. A Giant brand 10-speed touring bike valued at $800 was taken from the outside of a residence.