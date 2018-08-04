LEBANON POLICE
From Thursday
Vandalism — About 6 a.m., caller in the 73 block of South Grove reported that someone marked an “X” in pink paint on the driver’s side window of his 1990 Nissan pickup.
Tagging? — About 7:30 a.m., caller in the 700 block of South 10th Street reported someone painted three thin graffiti taggings in the parking lot.
Broken window — About 7:41 a.m., caller in the 500 block of North 5th Street reported that a window had been broken out of a building and graffiti painted on it.
Fires — About 2:18 p.m., caller near the area of West Grant and South 5th Street reported that someone had set small fires. Appears a flammable liquid had been sprayed.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
From Thursday
Hacked account — About 1:51 p.m., a caller in the 1100 block of Old Salem Road reported someone hacked his online back account and withdrew $800.
Fireworks problem — About 7:23 p.m., a caller in the 33000 block of Berlin Road reported someone wrapped fireworks with electrical tape and threw them into his mailbox. Mailbox was not damaged, but some mail was.
