This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Heroin dealing — Travis Miller, 31, of Albany, was charged with delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 1. In a separate case, Miller was charged with delivery and possession of heroin. Those crimes allegedly occurred between June 1 and July 5. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in both cases. The state has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in each case.
Stolen vehicle — Russell Wade Gilliland, 51, of Salem, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on July 14 and the Oregon State Police was the investigating agency.
Burglary, elude — Thomas Nealy McKeown III, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, reckless driving, felony attempt to elude and two counts of aggravated harassment. The latter two charges were for spitting at police officers. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Drugs at the drive-thru — At 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 2250 NW Ninth St. to assist with a traffic stop for reckless driving. Three people were in the vehicle, a yellow Audi. On arrival, one officer saw a gold Chevy truck with three occupants pull into the parking lot and observed a man getting into a blue Toyota Camry with another man. Recognizing the people in all three vehicles as “known drug users,” the officer called for additional assistance, according to a police report. An Albany police officer brought a drug-detection dog to the scene, and the animal alerted on all three vehicles. Jacob Dirk Ueland, 27, was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. William Robert Johnson, 25, and Corey Andrew Jackson, 27, were arrested on outstanding warrants related to possession of meth, possession of heroin and other charges. Rochelle Smith, no age listed, was arrested for meth possession. Eric Bereskin, no age listed, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Aaron Byers, no age listed, was arrested for possession of heroin and reckless driving. Johnson’s Chevy truck was seized as evidence.
Harassment — At 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, an officer went to Southwest Second Street and Western Boulevard to investigate a reported domestic disturbance in which a man had head-butted a woman. Jonathon Lynn Heath, 41, was arrested for harassment and booked into the Benton County Jail.
LEBANON POLICE
Hit and run — About 8 a.m. Tuesday, a man came to the Police Department and reported that someone struck his 2005 Ford F350 and caused an estimated $1,550 damage to its right front fender. The vehicle is believed to have been hit while parked in a local bank parking lot.
Shoe theft — 1 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Santiam Highway. A caller reported that a male, about 30 years old, took shoes from a store and left on a black bicycle.
Broken window — 8 a.m. Tuesday, Green Acres Elementary School, 700 S. 10th St. About 8 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported that someone had broken two windows at the school. Repair costs were estimated at $850.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tool theft — 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, 28000 block of Weatherly Lane. A caller reported the theft of $230 worth of construction tools.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen battery — 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Fir St. A caller reported the theft of a trailer battery and bags of cans from a porch. Total loss was about $108.
Vans entered — 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Long Street. A caller reported break-ins Sweet Home School District maintenance vans and the theft of tools.