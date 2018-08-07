LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraudulent purchases — About 10 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 27000 block of Fern Ridge reported that someone had accessed the caller’s debit card and made fraudulent purchases. The bank was notified.
Bicycle stolen — About 11 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 1700 block of Cascade Drive reported that between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, someone entered her garage and stole a Trek bicycle valued at $500. Nothing else was missing.
Overloaded truck — About 1 p.m. Monday, a commercial truck in the 31000 block of Looney Lane, was weighed and was found to be 12,400 pounds over its tandem axle group weight. The driver was cited.
Road rock theft — About 4:43 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 39000 block of Monument Peak Road reported that someone has been stealing road rock from a state pile near the Santiam Horse Camp.
Gates cut — About 9 p.m. Monday, a deputy found that locks on the gate on the Upper Calapooia Road had been cut. The road had recently been closed to the public due to high fire danger. The lock belonged to the Linn County Road Department.
Debit card — About 10:29 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 34000 block of Sunrise reported unauthorized charges on her debit card totaling more than $1,700.
LEBANON POLICE
Stolen car, recovered car – 6:08 p.m. Saturday, 2600 block South Santiam Highway. A 1997 Honda Accord was reported stolen. The vehicle was last seen at 10 a.m. The Honda was recovered near Pizza Schmizza at about 7:30 p.m. The vehicle had been ransacked.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary, trespass – From Tuesday afternoon. Jenny Sue Biggs, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, with the burglary happening in the 38100 block of Lawrence Drive near Lebanon and the trespass occurring in the 31900 block of Bellinger Scale Road near Lebanon, according to court paperwork. Biggs also was arraigned in a second case for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, in a third case for menacing and second-degree failure to appear, and in a fourth case for contempt of court.
Burglary, identity theft – From Tuesday afternoon. Gregory Jason Koons, 22, of Tangent, was charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 16, and the burglary was in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue Southeast in Albany.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.