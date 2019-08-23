BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Suspicious appliance — 5:10 p.m. Sunday, 7000 block Blacktail Drive, Corvallis. A deputy dispatched to a report of suspicious circumstances spoke to a man who had found a small refrigerator on his property. The refrigerator had a used bong inside but was otherwise empty. The man offered to throw the bong away and give the refrigerator to Goodwill. The deputy told him he could dispose of the items as he thought best.
Vehicular assault — 11:21 a.m. Monday, Northwest Sulphur Springs and Soap Creek roads. Deputies responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash and possible domestic disturbance determined that a woman had crashed her vehicle into a tree after her boyfriend chased her in his vehicle following an argument. As a result of the crash, the woman’s femur was broken in three places and she had a broken collarbone. Omar Carlos Fuentes, 35, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree assault, menacing, drunken driving and reckless endangerment.
Photography is not a crime — 2 p.m. Monday, 5200 block Northeast Laurel Drive, Adair Village. A woman complained that the town code enforcement officer was on her property and refusing to leave. The code enforcement officer stated he was not on the woman’s property and was simply taking pictures from the sidewalk.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Hit and run — 5:45 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block Southeast Thompson Street. Officers responding to reports of a loud crash determined that an impaired driver in a 2002 Ford Explorer had run into two parked cars, exited the damaged SUV and fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was located a short time later. Bruno Rosas-Morales, 17, of Corvallis was cited on charges of reckless driving, DUII-drugs, second-degree criminal mischief and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident.