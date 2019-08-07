ALBANY POLICE
Assault — No time listed, Wednesday, 2700 block Gibson Hill Road. Ricardo Emmanuel Zenteno, 22, was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon, unless noted
Sentencing postponed — Wednesday morning. Sentencing for Duane Strader, 54, was postponed to Aug. 28. Strader pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary in June in connection to an Albany case where a victim was shot through the neck during a reported home invasion robbery in February. The prosecution and defense have agreed on a range for Strader’s sentence, but complexities of the law, pointed out by Judge Michael Wynhausen, made that negotiated settlement impossible with the current charge. The parties will work through the plea negotiation process again before the next hearing.
Vehicle theft — Christopher Jon Franzen, 35, of Trapper Creek, Alaska, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and giving false information to a police officer. Franzen’s bail was set at $20,000. The vehicle was reported to have been stolen from the 2500 block of Santiam Highway SE at 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Albany Police Department logs, which also indicate that Heidi Nicole Mundy, 36, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the case.
Strangulation — Jeffrey Jerome Kessinger, 51, of Sweet Home, was charged with strangulation – domestic violence. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday and was investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department. Kessinger was given a conditional release from the Linn County Jail.
Strangulation — Dillon Dakota Fuller, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with strangulation. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday and was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department. Fuller was given a conditional release from jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen bike — 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, 45900 block Highway 20, near Foster. A caller reported that sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., his mountain bike was stolen. The bike was valued at $600.
Bogger wheels theft — 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, 39900 block Lacomb Drive. A caller reported that two “bogger”-style tires and wheels were taken from a residence. The loss value was about $750.
Vehicle (on fire) recovered — 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, 40900 block Huntley Road, near Stayton. A property owner reported that he noticed a vehicle in bushes a couple of days earlier, then went to try to start the 2011 Jeep Patriot, as the keys were inside. It ended up catching on fire, burning grass around it. The Jeep was discovered to have been stolen out of Portland.