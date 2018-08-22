LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Motorcycle theft — Lamar Lavonne Wilson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. According to the charging document in the case, Wilson stole an Indian Scout motorcycle on Tuesday. Lebanon Police Department logs indicate that a report of a theft came in at 6:37 a.m. from the 2200 block of the S. Santiam Highway.
Marijuana crimes — George Joseph Nelson, 43, of Scio, was arraigned on an indictment for unlawful manufacture and delivery of marijuana, as well as unlawful possession of a quarter-ounce or more of marijuana product. The crimes allegedly occurred between April and August 2017.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block Main Street, Lyons. A 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody on two counts of burglary. He was taken to the Linn County Juvenile Department and lodged.