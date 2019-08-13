CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen gun – 9:56 a.m. Friday, 2800 block Southeast Glenn Street. A man reported someone had broken into his vehicle overnight as it was parked across the street from his house and stolen audio equipment valued at $1,000. Also stolen from the locked glove compartment was a Bond Arms over-under pistol that fires both .45-caliber bullets and .410 shotgun shells.
ALBANY POLICE
Possible arson — About 4 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 300 block of 9th Ave. reported that some cardboard was on fire near Central Elementary School. Fire was close enough to the building to bubble paint, but the structure did not catch on fire.
Robbery — John Taylor, 39, and Dean Bodenschatz, 54, were charged after an incident in which they allegedly stole items from a man fishing at Waverly Lake on Saturday. Taylor was charged with third-degree robbery and Bodenschatz was charged with unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
DUII — Michelle Joy Linten, 32, was charged with DUII and reckless driving Saturday in the 100 block of History Street NW, after officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident. Lindten’s blood alcohol contest was between .15 and .19.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Abandoned vehicle — About 4:29 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported finding an abandoned 2000 Ford Explorer at the Weyerhaeuser rock pit on Upper Neal Road. Deputy tagged the vehicle.
Stolen firearm — About 6:34 p.m. Sunday, a deputy reported that while patrolling the Weyerhaeuser rock pit on Upper Neal Road, he located Sydney Vizcarra, 24, of Salem, who was shooting a Smith and Wesson Shield 9 mm pistol. The firearm had been reported stolen by the Keizer Police Department. Vizcarra was charged with first-degree theft by receiving and second-degree criminal trespass for illegally shooting in the rock pit. She was transported to the Linn County Jail.
Missing phone — About 10:39 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 600 block of W B Street in Lebanon reported that someone had taken a cell phone valued at almost $300 from her bedroom.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Rocky call — About 10:47 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1200 block of 46th Ave. reported that he had been gone a couple days and upon returning home, rocks had been piled on his vehicle and driveway.
Wrong house — About 3:32 a.m. Saturday, a caller in the 900 block of Main St. reported that a woman he does not know crawled through a window of his home and is laying on the floor talking gibberish. An officer responded, and the woman was evaluated by medics and was picked up by her mother to be taken home.
Broken glass — About 5:23 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 5000 block of Larch St. reported that someone had broken the glass out of her home’s back door.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Heroin dealing – From Friday afternoon. Terry Brooks, 44, of Albany, was charged with delivery of heroin. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and was investigated by the Albany Police Department.
Heroin dealing – From Friday afternoon. Nathan Scott Doan of Albany was charged with delivery and possession of heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday.
Burglary – From Monday afternoon. Isaac Richard David Pond, 20, of Mill City, was charged with second-degree burglary. The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
Strangulation – From Monday afternoon. Feliciano Romero-Riano, 30, was charged with strangulation and two counts of third-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and were investigated by APD.