LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Lawn equipment — 9:37 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Fifth Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a Stihl backpack blower and an Echo string trimmer from a storage shed sometime during the week. Someone had cut a padlock to gain access to the equipment.

Missing money — At about 11:47 a.m. Thursday, a woman brought her son to the Sheriff's Office to report that he had taken $1,000 and used it to buy a phone and iTunes cards. The boy was taken to the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility.

Forest patrol — A deputy reported that he had spoken with people about seven illegal campfires on U.S. Forest Service property: 12 illegal campfires on Bureau of Land Management property and three illegal campsites on BLM property.

