LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Lawn equipment — 9:37 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Fifth Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a Stihl backpack blower and an Echo string trimmer from a storage shed sometime during the week. Someone had cut a padlock to gain access to the equipment.
Missing money — At about 11:47 a.m. Thursday, a woman brought her son to the Sheriff's Office to report that he had taken $1,000 and used it to buy a phone and iTunes cards. The boy was taken to the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility.
Forest patrol — A deputy reported that he had spoken with people about seven illegal campfires on U.S. Forest Service property: 12 illegal campfires on Bureau of Land Management property and three illegal campsites on BLM property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.