Felony assault — Rocco Richard Manifesto of Albany was charged with third-degree assault. The crime allegedly happened on July 11 and the victim was an emergency room doctor. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Heroin dealing — Joseph Ryan McCusker of Albany was charged with two counts of delivery of heroin, possession of heroin and endangering the welfare of a minor. The crimes happened between June 1 and June 30, according to court paperwork. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Herion dealing — Katherine Merlyn Schlegel of Albany was charged with two counts of delivery of heroin, possession of heroin and endangering the welfare of a minor. The crimes happened between June 1 and June 30, according to court paperwork. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Felon in possession of a firearm — Cole Robert Woods of Albany was arraigned on an indictment on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearms. The crimes allegedly happened in July 2017 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.
Failure to appear — Rodney Dean Gilliland, 56, of Albany, was charged with felony failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred on July 24.
Stolen vehicle — Julie Anna Kong, 26, of Eugene, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday. The Albany Police Department was the arresting agency in the case.
Vehicle theft, burglary — Lamar Lavonne Wilson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday. The burglary happened in the 33200 block of the N. Santiam Highway in Lebanon, according to court paperwork. The victim of the criminal mischief was the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the matter. Wilson also was charged with probation violation in two separate cases.
Stolen Honda — 7 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of West Jadon Drive. A caller reported that a 1995 Honda Accord with a full tank of gasoline had been stolen. Its steering column cowling had been removed during a previous attempted theft. Its loss was valued at $900.
Broken window — 9 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of South 10th St. A caller reported that a single pane of a double-pane window had been broken sometime between last Thursday and Tuesday.
Burning paint — 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of South Santiam Highway. A caller reported two boys lighting a fire and spray paint the back of a former laundromat. An officer found a half-burned can of blue spray paint on the ground. The caller had reportedly doused the fire with water. "Bloods" was among the fresh graffiti found on the back wall.
Broken car windows — About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Ninth St. and 800 block of West Oak. Several callers reported windows broken in vehicles. Teenage boys were detained and released to parents.
Camping problems — About 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Army Corps of Engineers staff member contacted LCSO because an increasing number of people are camping or living on Corps property near Menear’s Bend east of Sweet Home. Officers discussed camping rules with a couple of homeless people in the area.
Missing bicycles — About 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported two men’s mountain bicycles valued at more than $700 were stolen at Waterlook County Park east of Lebanon.
Break-in damage — 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, 30000 block of Ehlen Drive, Albany. A caller reported a break-in at Four Seasons Dispensary. Although nothing appeared to have been taken, damage was estimated at $2,000.
