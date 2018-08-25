ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — Friday, 4100 block of Santiam Highway S.E. Laura Paule Gorzynski, 23, was arrested on a charge of delivering heroin.
LEBANON POLICE
Disturbance — 3:07 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Elmore Street. A caller report a neighbor shot a BB gun at her husband in connection with an ongoing issue. Officers contacted the people involved. The caller's husband said he was working in the house and came out on the front porch for a break and the neighbor pointed a BB gun at him, took a shot and reloaded. The BB went into the street. The neighbor told police he was shooting at a rat that popped up in his front yard. He was advised that as per municipal code, BB gun projectiles can't leave one's private property. No further report.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Animal abuse conviction — From Thursday morning. Jason Charles Bush of Scio pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree animal abuse. He was sentenced to 12 months probation in the case. According to police reports, Bush maliciously killed a cat on July 7. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.
Felon with firearm — From Friday afternoon. Patrick Thomas Sundberg, 28, of Albany, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a controlled substance schedule III. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the matter. In a separate case, Sundberg also was charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance schedule III. He also was arraigned on a probation violation case on Friday.