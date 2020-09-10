Public Safety Log (Aug. 10)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery – From Tuesday afternoon. Jeremy Andrew Ribordy, 38, of Albany, was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday at a North Albany store, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Ribordy reportedly was confronted by employees at the store, pulled out a hatchet and made short chopping motions with the weapon. Judge Locke Williams set Ribordy’s bail at $50,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 17. Christian Strahl was appointed as Ribordy’s defense attorney.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Attempted assault – From Tuesday afternoon. Casie Lee Murray, 35, was charged with attempted first-degree assault (domestic violence), two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.