ALBANY POLICE
Child neglect — 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block 32nd Avenue. Shelley Stevenson, 42, was cited for second-degree child neglect after a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting was found wandering around an apartment complex parking lot in his diaper.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Hit and run — 5 p.m. Sunday, 4434 SW Airport Ave. A deputy responded to a report of a driver who crashed into a fence due to cellphone use, then fled the scene. A witness reportedly followed the driver, Gary Richard Vick, 57, of Philomath, and convinced him to return. Vick was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged and second-degree criminal mischief.
CORVALLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Disorderly conduct — 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block SW Second St. An officer arrested Patricia Terri Compton, 38, of Corvallis, for allegedly trying to start fights outside the Little Lunch Box. Compton was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Crash into fire hydrant — 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, Northwest Sequoia and Fairlawn avenues. A driver reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant while trying to pull over because she was blinded by the sun. The crash did an estimated $5,000 in damage to city property and the driver was cited for failure to drive within lane.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
In the road — 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block Northwest Santiam Boulevard, Mill City. A female was reportedly lying in the roadway.
Fistfight — 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, Diamond Hill RV Park, near Harrisburg. Joseph Carrigan, 30, and Joshua Rose, 40, were charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief after a fight. While fighting they slammed into a nearby trailer, resulting in a broken window. Both were lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing sign — 9:39 a.m. Monday, 900 block Main Street. A caller reported the disappearance of the Mason Lodge's sign.