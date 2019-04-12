CORVALLIS POLICE
Fugitive arrest — 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, 211 SE Chapman Place. An officer was called to the Corvallis Men’s Shelter for a report of a man pounding on the front door. The officer found Jonathon Lynn Heath, 42, of Corvallis, and realized he had five outstanding warrants and arrested him.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Mail theft — 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, 30000 block Townsend Road, Lebanon. A caller reported someone driving around Sodaville, taking mail out of boxes and tossing it onto the road. About 11 a.m. a similar call was received from a caller in the 38000 block of Green Drive, Lebanon. This reportedly occurred to several homes.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Locked in — 10:38 a.m. Sunday, 800 block 18th Ave. A caller reported a child locked inside a vehicle. An officer assisted.
Robbery — 2:24 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block 29th Ave. A caller reported that her nephew came home with blood on his face. He said he had been robbed at Sankey Park.
Credit card — 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block Main St. A caller reported that someone had charged a large amount of money to the caller's credit card without permission.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Bail reduction — Daniel Gonzalez, 36, of Albany, had his bail lowered to $100,000 by Judge DeAnn Novotny. Gonzalez is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants - inhalants, four counts of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault. According to authorities, the crimes are regarding a Sweet Home two-vehicle crash in July.
Elude — From Thursday afternoon. Frank King Berry, 51, of Stayton, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), reckless driving and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.