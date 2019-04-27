CORVALLIS POLICE
Gun theft — 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block NW Van Buren Ave. A man reported a handgun was stolen from his vehicle sometime in the previous two days.
Car theft — 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 400 block SW Third St. A man reported his 1996 Honda Accord was stolen from the Safeway parking lot.
Car theft – 6:37 a.m. Friday, 3000 block NW Grant Ave. A man reported he woke to find his Honda CRV stolen from his driveway overnight.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft of tires — 1:25 p.m. Thursday, 2000 block SW Third St. An employee at Les Schwab reported someone cut a hole in their fence and stole six tires valued at $1,500, then left on a bike with a trailer.
Suspicious activity — 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 340 NE Granger Ave. An unknown woman reportedly went to Mountain View Elementary School and said she was there to pick up a student. The after-school program coordinator reportedly asked to see the woman’s identification and the woman said she would get it from her vehicle, but never returned. The student’s parents said they had no idea who the woman was and had not given anyone permission to pick up the student from the after school program.
DUII — 7:35 p.m. Monday, Highway 99W at milepost 96. A deputy arrested Kim Wayne Powell, 65, of Dexter, for charges of DUII, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangering. Powell reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.0 percent and provided a urine sample because a drug recognition expert was not available.
Burglary — 7:50 a.m. Monday, 20000 block Highway 99W. A man reported that around $4,000 in tools and machines were stolen overnight from a place he was remodeling.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tools — 8:51 a.m. Thursday, 35000 block Riverside Drive, Albany. A caller reported the theft of $600 in construction tools.
Inventory problem — About 11:48 a.m. Thursday, deputies issued a warning from the city of Halsey to Diamond K Sales. The city is asking that Diamond K stop parking its trailer inventory at multiple city locations. Citations will be issued weekly if the company does not comply.
Missing trailer — noon Thursday, 27000 block Fern Ridge Road, Sweet Home. A caller reported the theft of a homemade utility trailer.
Missing cables — 2 p.m. Thursday, 33000 block Brewster Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a roll of fiber optic cable and a roll of wire from his driveway. The caller has video of a suspect.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Vehicle theft — Karoline Marie McKnight, 26, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on April 14, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.