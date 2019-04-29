LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Drugs — Donald Wayne Ames Jr., 29, of Sweet Home, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine, delivery and possession of heroin, criminal driving while suspended, misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot) and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday, and the investigating agency was the Sweet Home Police Department.
Assault — Cassius Richard McGinty, 18, of Albany, was charged with third-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Attempted burglary — Isaac Richard David Pond, 19, of Mill City, was charged with attempted first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Hazel Street in Mill City on Saturday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
Unlawful use of weapons — Donald George Penfold, 70, of Turner, was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation and fourth-degree assault. Two separate women are listed as victims in the case, and two of the charges are labeled as domestic violence, according to the charging document. The weapons listed on court paperwork include gasoline and a pipe. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Trespass — At noon on Friday an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Southwest Fifth Street, where a woman was trying to get inside the caller’s home and throwing things in the yard. The same woman had been cited two hours earlier for tampering with property for attempting to enter vehicles near the downtown skate park. Denise Elizabeth Becker, 33, was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, offensive littering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Car stolen — At 10:30 p.m. Friday a man reported that his green 1995 Honda Accord, license number 588-LDP, was stolen earlier in the evening from the parking lot of the Safeway supermarket at 450 SW Third St.
Car recovered — About 7 p.m. on Friday an officer spotted a green Honda Accord believed to be stolen that was parked on Northwest Fairlawn Street near Walnut Boulevard. There was a woman in the driver’s seat who appeared to be trying to hide as the officer drove by, then walked to a nearby house. The license plates on the vehicle did not match those of the stolen Honda, but the vehicle identification number did. The officer arrested Julianne Phillips, 26, on charges of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Phillips also had five active felony warrants from Linn County.
Fraud — At 11 p.m. Friday two people came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a fraud. They said they had received a phone call from two men claiming to be police officers who demanded payment by means of Reloadit gift cards to settle a legal matter involving a “federal jury warrant.” The people said they provided $2,000 worth of gift cards to the callers.
Invasive weeds — At 10:16 a.m. Saturday an officer was dispatched to the Corvallis Farmers Market in the 100 block of Northwest Jackson Avenue for a found property report. Someone had left 25 marijuana plants, ranging from 5 inches to 15 inches in height, next to a tree near the market. The plants were entered into evidence for destruction.
Freelance gardener — At 5:22 p.m. an officer observed a man walking east on Northwest Jackson Avenue near 13th Street carrying a large plant without a pot. The man reportedly admitted pulling the plant out of the ground but could not recall where he had gotten it. Another officer located the property where the plant was taken in the 100 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. Colin M. Hoffman, 21, was cited for tampering with property.
Unsafe driving — At 9:21 p.m. Saturday an officer was dispatched to Republic Services, 110 NE Walnut Boulevard, for reports of a possibly intoxicated elderly driver. Six people had called 911 to complain about the woman, who was parked in a no-parking zone when the officer arrived. The driver said she was not intoxicated but was on medication, and she appeared to be hallucinating. After attempting to contact the woman’s relatives without success, the officer called medics, who transported her to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment.