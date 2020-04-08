Public Safety Log (April 8)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Distributing drugs — On Sunday around 8:21 p.m., Nicholas Adam, 39, was cited in the 4400 block of Northwest Westview Place on charges of possessing and delivery of methamphetamine as well as endangering the welfare of a minor.
Littering — On Monday around 2:07 a.m., Jeffrey Pearce, 42, was arrested on a charge of offensive littering on the 200 block of Southeast Chapman Place for making loud noises and throwing things from his RV on to the ground around the BMX Track Park.
ALBANY POLICE
Stolen vehicle — Sara Kay King, 28, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Sherman Street Monday. The vehicle was reported to have been stolen out of a farm field near Spring Hill and Independence Highway.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Park patrol — About 9:17 p.m. Monday, a deputy reported patrolling Pioneer Park in Brownsville. All was quiet and only a half-dozen deer not practicing social distancing.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Assault — About 2:29 p.m. Monday, Adam Brian Lee, 39, was arrested in the 3000 block of Long Street and charged with fourth-degree assault and strangulation. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Third-degree robbery — From Tuesday afternoon. Patrick Charles Hash of Albany was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and were investigated by the Albany Police Department. Has allegedly used force or threatened the use of force while committing or attempting to commit theft of a vehicle, according to the charging document. In a separate case, he was charged with interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Those crimes allegedly occurred on March 22.
