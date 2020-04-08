Public Safety Log (April 8)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Third-degree robbery — From Tuesday afternoon. Patrick Charles Hash of Albany was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and were investigated by the Albany Police Department. Has allegedly used force or threatened the use of force while committing or attempting to commit theft of a vehicle, according to the charging document. In a separate case, he was charged with interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Those crimes allegedly occurred on March 22.