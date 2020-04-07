Public Safety Log (April 7)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic assault – From Monday afternoon. Jeromy Lewis Matlock, 34, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

Unlawful use of a firearm – From Monday afternoon. Alexis Viveros, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon (with a firearm), menacing (domestic violence) and harassment (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on March 30 and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.