Public Safety Log (April 28)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Scam emails — 2:30 p.m. Friday. A Corvallis man reported he received two nearly identical emails, one to his work account and one to his personal account, claiming they had video and pictures of him doing “naughty” things. The emailer was asking for $2,000 in Bitcoin, and if not received the video and pictures would be released. The person sending the emails claimed to have the man’s password, which he said was about 10 years old. The man said he hadn’t done anything that could be recorded and that he didn’t give the emailer any money.